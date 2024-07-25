

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, AbbVie now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.71 to $10.91 per share, which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.60 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter 2024.



However, the adjusted earnings guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the second quarter of 2024, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $10.61 to $10.81 per share.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.93 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



