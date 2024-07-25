

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported Thursday that net income attributable to Nasdaq for the second quarter declined to $222 million or $0.38 per share from $267 million or $0.54 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $397 million or $0.69 per share, compared to $350 million or $0.71 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues, less transaction-based expenses, for the quarter increased 25 percent to $1.16 billion from last year's $925 million. It grew 7 percent organically. Analysts expected revenues of $1.13 billion for the quarter.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX