

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it reached an agreement with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association to ensure air traffic controllers get adequate rest between shifts and can continue to safely do their essential work.



FAA said this agreement will enable the implementation of long-term, systematic changes following the identified opportunities in the report from a panel of experts.



As per the agreement, controllers will get 10 hours off between shifts, and 12 hours off before and after a midnight shift.



They will have limitations on the number of consecutive overtime assignments.



There will be procedures in place, including providing the necessary education to the workforce, for more effective use of current recuperative breaks.



The FAA and NATCA, in consultation with scientific experts, will establish a collaborative work group and expand the existing FAA's Fatigue Risk Management System Fatigue Safety Steering Committee to develop recommendations addressing the opportunities identified in the April 2024 expert report.



FAA said that in addition to addressing controller fatigue, it is committed to growing the nation's controller workforce. The agency is on track to meet its goal of hiring 1,800 controllers this year.



