OptoGPT is a new algorithm that harnesses the computer architecture underpinning ChatGPT. Its creators say that it will enable researchers and engineers to design optical multilayer film structures for a wide range of applications, including solar cells. Engineers from the University of Michigan have developed a new algorithm capable of designing optical multilayer film structures for applications, including solar cells. OptoGPT (Opto Generative Pretrained Transformer) harnesses the computer architecture underpinning ChatGPT to work backward from desired optical properties to the material structure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...