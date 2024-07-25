

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Germany and the United Kingdom have signed a new joint declaration on closer defense cooperation. This will be the most comprehensive defense agreement that has been signed between the two countries.



Objectives set out in Wednesday's joint declaration include strengthening UK and German defense industries, reinforcing Euro-Atlantic security, improving the efficiency of joint operations, confronting evolving security challenges such as the cyber domain, and supporting Ukraine.



Both countries are among the biggest providers of military and economic support to Ukraine. The UK government has committed to provide £3 billion ($3.85 billion) worth of military support every year until Ukraine wins the war against Russia.



Our international alliances are a crucial component of a secure Britain, and domestically the Government will ensure that defense and security are at the heart of economic growth and the prosperity of the UK, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said.



He signed the deal with with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as part of his 48-hour drive of defense diplomacy, making his first visits to France, Germany, Poland, and Estonia.



Meeting counterparts across Europe, the new British Defense Secretary will set out the new government's commitment to deepen defense ties with European allies, within a 'NATO-first' defense strategy.



At last week's European Political Community Summit, hosted by the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer launched his initiative on resetting relations with Europe.



Earlier this week, Healey met his counterparts in France, alongside the Chiefs of Defense Staff from both nations, and thanked British personnel helping to support security at the Paris Olympics.



On Thursday, Healey is traveling to Estonia to meet UK military personnel deployed to protect NATO's eastern border with Russia.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX