

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Mapletree Industrial Trust Group reported first quarter profit of S$98.0 million, an increase of 4.2% from prior year. Gross revenue was S$175.28 million, up 2.7% from last year. Net property income was S$132.54 million, an increase of 1.3% from a year ago.



MIT Group said its performance was primarily driven by revenue contribution from Osaka Data Centre, new leases and renewals and higher distribution declared by joint venture.



MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust and its subsidiaries.



