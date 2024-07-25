Smile CDR Inc. : Smile Digital Health Named in New Gartner Report

The Gartner® report How Clinical Data Integration Improves U.S. Healthcare Payer Interoperability is available now.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Smile Digital Health (Smile), a leading Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) health data platform and exchange solutions provider, has been named as a Representative Repository Vendor in the report How Clinical Data Integration (CDI) Improves U.S. Healthcare Payer Interoperability.





As per the Gartner report, healthcare payer CIOs and executives routinely underestimate the complexities of clinical data integration initiatives, leading to subpar business outcomes. This research defines CDI processes and provides strategy and sourcing guidance to payer executives to achieve effective CDI at scale.

For a limited time, Smile will make the report available via their website.

"Gartner is a trusted source for research in the tech industry. We believe that being named as a Representative Repository Vendor in this report showcases our dedication to furthering interoperability across the healthcare landscape and specifically, in this case, through clinical data integration," said Erin Prymas, Chief Revenue Officer, Smile Digital Health. "Our CDA Exchange+ is a robust native CDA ingestion solution with the ability to transform varying CDA document types, ultimately streamlining claims processing and accuracy for payers."

Smile announced the launch of CDA Exchange+ at the end of May, 2024, their premium solution that allows payers to gain actionable CDI strategies for better business outcomes.

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a people-first healthcare solutions company dedicated to unlocking data throughout the health journey, enabling healthcare organizations to focus on delivering enhanced services instead of managing healthcare data. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository, our solution suite makes unifying, enriching and elevating data, while also complying with mandates, a reality. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through the intelligent use of information, and creating BetterGlobalHealth overall. For more information, visit SmileDigitalHealth.com.

