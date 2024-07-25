Cable Matters Inc.: Cable Matters Enhances Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station With Thunderbolt Share Technology From Intel

Elevate the Connectivity With Cable Matters' 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, Now Featuring Thunderbolt Share Technology.

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Cable Matters®, an industry leader in connectivity solutions, is excited to announce the integration of Thunderbolt Share technology from Intel into its existing Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station. This enhancement brings unprecedented Windows PC-to-PC connectivity and collaboration capabilities to the popular 16-in-1 docking solution.



Thunderbolt Share

Cable Matters' Thunderbolt 4 dock now features Thunderbolt Share technology.

Thunderbolt Share is an innovative software application that enables fast and seamless Windows PC-to-PC connectivity. By leveraging the power of Thunderbolt 4, users can now transfer files, share storage devices, and enjoy smooth screen sharing with minimal latency, enhancing productivity and collaboration.

The key features of Thunderbolt Share include easy file transfer and backup, allowing users to drag and drop individual files or whole folders between connected PCs. Shared storage access enables any external storage connected to one PC to be accessed from another, providing immediate access to files and data across multiple devices. Additionally, Thunderbolt Share offers smooth screen sharing with responsive mouse and keyboard control, ideal for collaborative work and presentations. This technology also enhances multitasking and productivity by allowing a user to simultaneously use the same keyboard, mouse, and monitor across two PCs, saving space and improving ergonomics.

"We are excited to incorporate Thunderbolt Share technology into Cable Matters' Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station. This enhancement aligns with Cable Matters' commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of Cable Matters customers. Thunderbolt Share transforms Cable Matters' docking station into a versatile tool for both personal and professional use, offering new levels of convenience and efficiency," said Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters.

The Cable Matters Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station supports up to four 4K displays or dual 8K displays, delivering an immersive viewing experience. It offers comprehensive connectivity with six USB ports, a 10Gbps USB-C port, SD and microSD card slots, and a combo 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, the docking station features a built-in 2.5G Ethernet port for reliable network performance and provides 100W Power Delivery charging to ensure ample power for laptops and connected devices simultaneously.

The enhanced Cable Matters Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Thunderbolt Share technology is available now through Amazon and the Cable Matters website.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price.

Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

