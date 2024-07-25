Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) will invest approximately 100 million euros to supply Aurubis AG, a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide, in Bulgaria and in Germany. This investment will cover a new Air Separation Unit (ASU) in Bulgaria and the modernization of four existing units in Germany. In addition to providing large volumes of oxygen and nitrogen for the increasing production of copper and other metals by Aurubis, these plants will also support the development of Industrial Merchant markets in both regions. A crucial element of the energy transition, copper is in growing demand to support urbanization, emission-free mobility, digitalization and is notably used to make the cables which can connect new wind and solar farms to power grid infrastructures. A significant part of copper production is recycled, which improves its carbon and energy footprint in a circular economy approach.

Located in Western Bulgaria, the new ASU will replace older units to produce increased volumes of oxygen and nitrogen for our long-standing partner Aurubis. It will also produce argon for Industrial Merchant markets across Europe. The plant is planned to be operational in 2027. This state-of-the-art new ASU will consume 7% less electricity than the ASUs it will replace. Aurubis and Air Liquide will work together so that part of the energy needed to run the site will be of renewable origin. This has the potential to save substantial CO2 emissions every year.

In Germany, Air Liquide will revamp its existing four Air Separation Units on Aurubis premises. These ASUs supply Aurubis with oxygen and nitrogen for the production of copper and other precious metals, and serve the Industrial Merchant and Healthcare markets in Northern Germany. The revamping of the ASUs is planned in close coordination with the customer requirements and to be finished in 2027. This operation will continue the reliable supply of industrial gases.

Emilie Mouren-Renouard, member of Air Liquide's Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Europe Industries, said: "With the copper industry reaffirming its position in Europe, I am very happy we can stand at Aurubis' side as their supplier of choice. We are reinforcing our more than 25 year partnership with Aurubis to help our customer further develop its industrial activity in Europe. I want to commend our teams whose continued efforts for a safe and reliable supply have allowed us to gain the trust of our customer and made possible the renewal of these contracts. The industrial gases supplied by Air Liquide to Aurubis will contribute to the development of an industry which plays a crucial role in the energy transition and innovation."

Ulf Gehrckens, Aurubis' Executive Vice President Corporate Energy Climate Affairs, said: "Aurubis already produces metals with a footprint less than half of the global average. We massively invest to lay the foundation for a decarbonized production e.g. by making our processes H2 ready or using process heat for district-heating of households near our Hamburg site. Our sustainability efforts make Aurubis a forerunner in the transformation to climate neutrality. Aurubis' long-term cooperation with Air Liquide will first and foremost secure the long-term supply with industrial gases needed for our production. Above that it was similarly important for us to find a partner who also had a great interest in optimizing processes in order to improve our CO2 footprint."

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 60 countries with 66,300 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies. Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023.

Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

