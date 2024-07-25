

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound declined against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The pound dropped to a 2-week low of 1.2858 against the greenback, more than 4-week low of 1.1299 against the franc and a 6-day low of 0.8432 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.2913, 1.1429 and 0.8397, respectively. The pound is seen finding support around 1.26 against the greenback, 1.11 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.



