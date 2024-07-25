

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An E. coli outbreak associated with ground beef has resulted in one fatality and impacted at least 13 individuals in Flathead County, Montana.



Initial investigations indicate that ground beef containing the E. coli O157:H7 strain is the probable source of contamination. Consumption of the affected ground beef was last reported on July 14.



Jennifer Rankosky, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department said in a statement, 'We send our condolences to all family and friends that have been affected by this death. Our staff continue to work diligently through this investigation and were able to identify a suspect source early to mitigate risks and prevent others from getting sick.'



The initial investigation conducted by FCCHD, alongside the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and other local health authorities, has identified a suspected source early on to mitigate risks and prevent further illnesses. It was found that the implicated ground beef was distributed to various restaurants and was not available in grocery stores for public purchase.



Malia Freeman, the Population Health Supervisor at FCCHD, mentioned that the names of the restaurants involved cannot be disclosed at the moment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Public health officials are working with affected establishments to remove any remaining products and are coordinating with state and local health agencies for the ongoing investigation.



Common signs of an E. coli O157:H7 infection include fever, vomiting, nausea, severe stomach cramps, and bloody diarrhea. This infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that can cause kidney failure.



Individuals experiencing symptoms are advised to seek medical attention. Health officials stress that E. coli infections can be prevented by ensuring ground beef and pork are cooked to an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit and by avoiding consumption of rare or undercooked ground beef. Thoroughly washing hands with soap and warm water before handling or consuming food is also recommended.



