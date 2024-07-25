

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi SE (VIVEF.PK), Thursday announced a decline in its half yearly earnings to 159 million euros or 0.16 euros per share from 174 million euros or 0.17 euros per share last year.



The decline in earnings was primarily due to settlement agreement with institutional investors as well as an increase in interest, interest expense on lease liabilities, and amortization and depreciation of intangible assets acquired through business combinations.



On an adjusted basis, earnings increased by 1.5 percent, to 329 million euros or 0.32 euros per share from 324 million euros or 0.32 euros per share in the prior year.



Revenue grew 92.7 percent, to 9.052 billion euros from last year's 4.698 billion euros, mainly driven by the consolidation of Lagardere, and revenue growth at Canal+ Group and Havas.



