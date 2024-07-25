

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in Frontiers in Cancer Control and Society has revealed a significant correlation between the use of agricultural pesticides in the U.S. and the incidence of various cancers, which is comparable to the risks associated with smoking.



The study, which analyzed 69 pesticides for which usage data is available from the United States Geological Survey, sheds light on the potential dangers of pesticide use in modern agriculture.



The senior author of the study, Isain Zapata, an Assistant Professor of Research and Statistics at Rocky Vista University, emphasized the similarity in scale between the impact of agricultural pesticide use and smoking on certain types of cancer. The researchers examined data from across the country, identifying local pesticide usage, cancer cases, cigarette smoking prevalence, and other influencing factors to explore the connections between pesticides and cancer rates.



The study highlights that the combinations in which pesticides are typically applied significantly increase their potential to cause cancer. While specific pesticides have been individually linked to cancer, the study emphasizes that the combined effects of multiple pesticides can be detrimental. This is particularly relevant as people are often exposed to a mixture of pesticides in their environment.



The research identified strong associations between environmental pesticides and various types of cancers, including leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, bladder, colon, lung, and pancreatic cancers. The study found that living near farms can elevate an individual's cancer risk, sometimes exceeding the risks linked to smoking. Balancing food security with the heightened cancer risks associated with pesticide usage is a significant challenge that the study acknowledges.



Zapata stressed the need for increased awareness, targeted healthcare initiatives, and education regarding exposure risks and management. He also emphasized the importance of ongoing research and the development of safer chemicals or application strategies as crucial steps in addressing these complex issues.



