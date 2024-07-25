

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arizona Department of Health Services has warned people about the rodent disease following the death of four people from the infection.



The department noted that seven cases of Hantavirus were reported from January to July this year, compared to 11 cases in six years from 2016 to 2022.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hantavirus is spread by the deer mouse in the U.S. People contract the virus by coming in contact with rodents, especially in their urine, droppings, and saliva.



The health officials said, 'Hantavirus is a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory illness'.



'It is not limited to one geographic location. It can be present in many areas in the southwestern region of the United States where there is rodent activity, even if mice are never seen.'



During the initial phase of the disease, people experience symptoms like fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, chills, and abdominal problems.



Later, affected people start experiencing tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, coughing, and fluid-filled lungs.



Thirty-eight percent of people who develop respiratory symptoms may die from the disease, the CDC stated.



Diagnosing the disease is difficult as the initial symptoms are often confused with those of influenza.



People can prevent the disease by taking precautionary steps such as eliminating the contact with rodents, sealing holes to keep rodents from entering home or workplace, maintaining cleanliness, and placing traps to control rodent infestation, the CDC recommended.



