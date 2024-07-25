

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $173 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $230 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $154 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.939 billion from $1.997 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $173 Mln. vs. $230 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.939 Bln vs. $1.997 Bln last year.



