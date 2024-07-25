

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM):



Earnings: -$11.741 million in Q2 vs. $8.350 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q2 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.34 per share Revenue: $570.244 million in Q2 vs. $620.933 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.27 to $1.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $927 to $959 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 to $4.05 Full year revenue guidance: $3.35 to $3.42 Bln



