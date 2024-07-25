

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $115.625 million, or $4.52 per share. This compares with $63.552 million, or $2.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $825.347 million from $675.791 million last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $115.625 Mln. vs. $63.552 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.52 vs. $2.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $825.347 Mln vs. $675.791 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $29.75 - $30.65



