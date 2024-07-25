

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $439 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $354 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $4.336 billion from $3.964 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $439 Mln. vs. $354 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.13 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.336 Bln vs. $3.964 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75-$5.05



