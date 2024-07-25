

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $90.454 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $83.072 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $92.413 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $910.06 million from $895.9 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.38 to $1.46



