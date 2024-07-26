

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported first half net profit, Group share, of 1.68 billion euros, down 2.4% as published from last year. Basic earnings per share was 2.92 euros, a decline of 2.3%. Net profit recurring, Group share, was 1.68 billion euros, up 3.3% on a reported basis. Recurring net earnings per share were up 3.2%.



Revenue was 13.38 billion euros compared to 13.98 billion euros last year. Published sales were down 4.3%. Revenue was up 2.6% on a comparable basis.



In 2024, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX