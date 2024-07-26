

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO (SGRO.L) reported first half IFRS profit before tax of 235 million pounds compared to a loss of 33 million pounds, last year. IFRS profit per share was 16.9 pence compared to a loss of 1.9 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 227 million pounds from 198 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 17.0 pence compared to 15.9 pence.



David Sleath, Chief Executive, said: 'SEGRO has continued to perform well during the first half of 2024, signing 48 million pounds of new rent. The balance of supply and demand for modern warehouse space remains supportive of further rental growth and development gains in the attractive European markets in which our portfolio is concentrated.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX