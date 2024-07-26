

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc reported first half operating profit before tax of 3.03 billion pounds, down 15.6% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 24.2 pence compared to 24.3 pence. Net interest income was 5.41 billion pounds, down 5.6% from prior year. Total income was 7.13 billion pounds, a decline of 7.7%. The Board announced an interim dividend of 6 pence per share.



Separately, NatWest Group announced it has entered into an agreement with Metro Bank plc to acquire a 2.5 billion pounds portfolio of prime UK residential mortgages, with a weighted average current loan to value of approximately 62%. The Group said, the impact of the transaction, based on CET1 ratio at 30 June 2024, equates to a reduction of less than 10 basis points.



