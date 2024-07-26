OSE Immunotherapeutics' run of positive news continues with the announcement of encouraging data from the Phase II proof-of-concept CoTikiS study, evaluating Lusvertikimab as a novel treatment for ulcerative colitis (UC). The randomised, double-blind trial (n=136) has reported encouraging, statistically significant benefits, reflected in material improvements on the Modified Mayo Score (MMS). The full data set will be presented in due course, and we expect the next stage of development to be undertaken in partnership, which we estimate will be in place in 2025. Lusvertikimab is a potentially first-in-class IL-7R antagonist, offering a differentiated mechanism of action to other available biologics that currently dominate the UC market. We expect the next major catalyst for OSE to be the initiation of the Phase III trial for lead asset Tedopi, anticipated to commence imminently (previous guided timeline was Q224).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...