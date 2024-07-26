

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L) Friday reported profit before tax of 38.7 million pounds for the first half, higher than 34.8 million pounds in the same period last year, mainly helped by gains on financial instruments as well as lower administrative expenses.



The company had gains on financial instruments of 9.6 million pounds in the 6-moth period compared with 2.5 million pounds last year. Administrative expenses declined to 129.1 million pounds from 134.4 million pounds.



Underlying profit before tax increased 3 percent to 47.9 million pounds from 46.4 million pounds last year.



Net profit increased to 28.2 million pounds or 5.3p per share from 24.2 million pounds or 4.6p per share a year ago.



Underlying profit was 35.9 million pounds or 6.6p per share, down from 36.3 million pounds or 6.7p per share last year.



Revenue for the period declined to 173.7 million pounds from 181 million pounds in the previous year.



Assets under management was 51.3 billion pounds compared with 51.4 billion pounds a year ago.



The Board has proposed an interim dividend of 3.2p per share, to be paid on September 4 to shareholders on the register on August 9.



