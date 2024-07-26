

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group (BAB.L) reported fiscal year pretax profit of 216.7 million pounds compared to 6.2 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 32.2 pence compared to a loss of 6.9 pence. Underlying operating profit increased to 237.8 million pounds from 177.9 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share was 30.8 pence compared to 17.7 pence.



For the year ended 31 March 2024, revenue was 4.39 billion pounds compared to 4.44 billion pounds, previous year.



The Group stated that its trading in the first quarter ended 30 June 2024 was in line with expectations. Babcock said its expectations for fiscal 2025 remain unchanged.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX