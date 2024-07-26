

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Swiss franc fell to 0.9577 against the euro and 1.1355 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9555 and 1.1320, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc edged down to 0.8827 and 174.20 from early highs of 0.8802 and 174.89, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.98 against the euro, 1.16 against the pound, 0.91 against the greenback and 170.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX