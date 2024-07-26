Souls.club: Diamonds - The First Design-Driven Miniapp on Telegram Is Now Live

Souls Club is launching Diamonds x Souls.club, a miniapp on Telegram that emphasizes strong design core and offers ready-to-use products. The app is now live at https://t.me/Souls_Club_bot/SCLUB and rewards users with diamonds for completing tasks and engagement, all in preparation for the upcoming $SCLUB token airdrop.

The diamond incorporates a rich mix of web3 ideology, humor, and degenerate identity, which will gradually unfold over time.

Over the past 20 years, the founders of Souls.club have designed more than 80 digital products. The team believes that design and development are key.

How to Farm Diamonds?

The miniapp is focused on a referral system, offering ambassadors and users a high percentage for referrals and bonuses for inviting friends.

Diamonds are also awarded for victories in minigames, completing tasks, and team competitions.

Content creators are more than welcome, souls.club hosts weekly content challenges in the Telegram channel.

Soon, there will we an automatic traction of users who write about Diamonds x Souls.club and comment on social networks like X, Discord, and Telegram, rewarding them with diamonds.

Next Step

The $SCLUB token airdrop, game control panel creation, SocialFi, and other tools - all in one app with unified tokenomics, creating a seamless ecosystem on Telegram.

About Souls.club

Souls Club is a web3 product ecosystem combining blockchain visualization, gaming, social security platform, and NFT mechanics. The team consists of 30 talented builders with over 20 years of experience in digital development and notable gaming launches like Call of Duty, Atomic Heart, as well as collaborations with brands like Porsche, Lamborghini, and other well-known names. Souls.club strives to create innovative solutions that benefit our community.

Connect through the links and contacts below. Souls.club team is happy to share more about products and plans.

Farm true diamonds! LFG!

Links:

Website: https://souls.club/ Telegram Channel: https://t.me/soulsclub Miniapp: https://t.me/Souls_Club_bot/SCLUB X: https://x.com/SoulsClubETH

Contacts:

Telegram: @SOULSCLB, Seni Rogova, CCO

Email: gmgn@souls.club

SOURCE: Souls.club

View the original press release on accesswire.com