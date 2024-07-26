EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
Iute Group: Initial Fitch rating B- (Stable Outlook)
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
