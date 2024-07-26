Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Reminder - Invitation to Interroll's half year report 2024 presentation



26.07.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST





Sant'Antonino 26.07.2024 - Interroll will be publishing at 06.30 CEST on August 02, 2024 the half year report 2024. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 9.00 CEST on August 02, 2024. Interroll's CFO Heinz Hössli will give a presentation followed by an online Q&A session.

In case you have not yet registered yourself, for the webcast this may be done under the webcast details below. Otherwise, all participants have the possibility to dial-in 10-15 minutes prior to the conference by using the conference call details below.



Webcast Details

For the webcast access and registration, we kindly ask our participants to click on the following link below: Registration | Presentation of Half Year Results 2024 (choruscall.eu)

The presentation of the webcast will be also available on our website at 9.00 CEST under the following link: Reports and Publications | Interroll Group



Conference Call

Conference call Participants may call the following numbers 10-15 minutes prior to the conference start.

Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13



Other international numbers available HERE

