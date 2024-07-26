Interroll Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Sant'Antonino 26.07.2024 - Interroll will be publishing at 06.30 CEST on August 02, 2024 the half year report 2024. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 9.00 CEST on August 02, 2024. Interroll's CFO Heinz Hössli will give a presentation followed by an online Q&A session.
In case you have not yet registered yourself, for the webcast this may be done under the webcast details below. Otherwise, all participants have the possibility to dial-in 10-15 minutes prior to the conference by using the conference call details below.
Webcast Details
The presentation of the webcast will be also available on our website at 9.00 CEST under the following link: Reports and Publications | Interroll Group
Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
