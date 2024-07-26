

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales logged a further modest expansion in June, the statistical office INE reported on Friday.



Retail sales increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent year-over-year in July, after a 0.2 percent gain in May. Sales have been rising since December 2022.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales decreased 1.5 percent from last year, reversing a 0.4 percent decline in May, the flash data said.



Month-on-month, retail sales rebounded 0.3 percent in June, in contrast to a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month. Both food and non-food sales increased by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Data showed that employment in retail trade rose by 1.5 percent on a yearly basis.



