

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) is up over 117% at $7.17. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) is up over 81% at $11.17. BurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI) is up over 69% at $0.36. Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) is up over 40% at $12.82. Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) is up over 31% at $0.05. Coursera, Inc. (COUR) is up over 24% at $9.24. CareMax, Inc. (CMAX) is up over 15% at $6.50. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is up over 12% at $945.00. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (ZPTA) is up over 12% at $0.61. Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) is up over 6% at $15.70. Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) is up over 6% at $11.42.



In the Red



Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (NMHI) is down over 40% at $0.23. DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is down over 37% at $67.10. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is down over 36% at $1.23. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) is down over 32% at $3.36. Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) is down over 24% at $7.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) is down over 10% at $36.58. Carter's, Inc. (CRI) is down over 9% at $54.01. Olin Corporation (OLN) is down over 7% at $44.50. OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) is down over 7% at $35.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is down over 6% at $143.49.



