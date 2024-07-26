FieldTurf: Tarkett Sports Announced as Exclusive Sports Surfacing Partner of the NFHS

CALHOUN, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Tarkett Sports has been named the Official and Exclusive Sports Surfacing Partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). As part of the agreement, Tarkett Sports also becomes an official Corporate Champion of the NFHS. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhancing high school athletics and providing high-quality sports surfacing solutions.

Tarkett Sports, one of the nation's largest sports construction and manufacturing companies, stands as the industry leader in artificial turf, running tracks, post-tension concrete, and hybrid grass surfaces. With more than 25 years of experience and more than 80,000 installations worldwide, Tarkett Sports is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance athletic performance and safety.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tarkett Sports as an official Corporate Champion and our Exclusive Sports Surfacing Partner," said NFHS CEI Dr. Karissa Niehoff. "Tarkett Sports' exceptional service and commitment to quality align perfectly with the NFHS mission to provide healthy participation and achievement in education-based activities. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to the nation's schools and their athletic programs."

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the NFHS," said Eddy Schmitt, President and CEO of Tarkett Sports. "This collaboration highlights our dedication to supporting youth athletes and enhancing their athletic environments with top-tier sports surfaces. With our extensive portfolio of solutions, coupled with our proven track record of collaboration with thousands of member schools, we're confident that Tarkett Sports will deliver exceptional value for the NFHS and its members. We are excited to continue to make a meaningful difference in high school athletics."

The sponsorship between Tarkett Sports and the NFHS will provide substantial benefits to schools seeking to upgrade their athletic facilities. Leveraging Tarkett Sports' extensive expertise and proven history of excellence, schools can expect to receive premium sports surfacing solutions customized to meet their unique requirements, enhancing the quality and safety of their athletic programs.

The NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leadership organization for high school sports and performing arts activities. Since 1920, the NFHS has led the development of education-based interscholastic sports and performing arts activities that help students succeed in their lives. The NFHS sets direction for the future by building awareness and support, improving the participation experience, establishing consistent standards and rules for competition, and helping those who oversee high school sports and activities. The NFHS writes playing rules for 17 sports for boys and girls at the high school level. Through its 50 member state associations and the District of Columbia, the NFHS reaches more than 19,800 high schools and 12 million participants in high school activity programs, including more than 7.8 million in high school sports. As the recognized national authority on interscholastic activity programs, the NFHS conducts national meetings; sanctions interstate events; offers online publications and services for high school coaches and officials; sponsors professional organizations for high school coaches, officials, speech and debate coaches, and music adjudicators; offers online education courses for coaches, administrators, students, officials, performing arts educators, parents and others; and serves as a national information resource of interscholastic athletics and activities. For more information, visit the NFHS website at www.nfhs.org.

Tarkett Sports

