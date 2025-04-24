Tarkett Participation increases the price offered in its public buy-out Offer

Tarkett's Supervisory Board issues a favorable reasoned opinion based on the increased Offer price and the work of the independent expert

Offer price raised to 17 euros per share, representing a premium of 40.6% and 46.1% over respectively the volume-weighted average share price over the last 20 and 60 trading days prior to the announcement of the offer on February 20, 2025.

The independent expert's report concluded that the terms of the Offer at the increased price are fair to the shareholders.

The ad hoc Committee unanimously issued a recommendation for a favourable reasoned opinion on the Offer at the increased price, considering that it is in the interest of Tarkett, its shareholders and its employees. The Supervisory Board has endorsed this recommendation.





PARIS, FRANCE, APRIL 24, 2025

Following the filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"), on February 24, 2025, by Tarkett Participation, of a proposed public buy-out Offer followed by a squeeze-out (OPR-RO) on the shares of Tarkett ("Tarkett" or the "Company"), Tarkett Participation announces that it has decided to increase the price offered from 16 euros to 17 euros per Tarkett share (the "Offer"), representing a premium of 40.6% and 46.1% respectively to the volume-weighted average share price over the last 20 and 60 trading days, and a premium of 25.5% to the last closing price prior to the announcement of the offer on February 20, 2025.

Finexsi - Expert & Conseil Financier1, acting as independent expert appointed upon the recommendation of the ad hoc Committee, has issued its report on the basis of the increased Offer price, concluding on the fairness of the Offer.

Having considered the conclusions of Finexsi - Expert & Conseil Financier and the work of the ad hoc Committee, which unanimously issued a favourable recommendation, the Supervisory Board has endorsed this recommendation and issued a favourable reasoned opinion on the Offer at the increased price, considering that it is in the interest of Tarkett, its shareholders and its employees. The Supervisory Board therefore recommends that the Company's shareholders tender their shares to the Offer.

The updated draft Offer document incorporating the price increase per Tarkett share and the draft response document will be filed shortly with the AMF and will be available on Tarkett's website (www.tarkett-group.com). These documents will also be available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

In accordance with articles 231-16 and 231-26 of the AMF's general regulations, the main elements of Tarkett Participation's draft Offer document and Tarkett's draft response document, as well as the conditions under which they are made available, will each be the subject of a press release by Tarkett and Tarkett Participation.

The Offer, the draft Offer document and the draft response document remain subject to review by the AMF, which will assess their compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Warning

The Offer is made to shareholders of Tarkett located in France and outside France, provided that the local law to which they are subject allows them to participate in the Offer without requiring Tarkett Participation to complete additional formalities.

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a world leader in innovative and sustainable solutions for floor coverings and sports surfaces, with sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2024. The Group employs nearly 12,000 people and has 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, homes, hotels, offices, retail outlets and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett HumanConscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN code FR0004188670, mnemonic code: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

1 See joint press release issued on February 20, 2025.