Das Instrument D9M1 CA6658043089 NORTHERN SUPERIOR RES EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2025The instrument D9M1 CA6658043089 NORTHERN SUPERIOR RES EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument VL5 CA92762M1068 VIOR INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2025The instrument VL5 CA92762M1068 VIOR INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2025Das Instrument 1T9 FR0004188670 TARKETT S.A. EO 20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2025The instrument 1T9 FR0004188670 TARKETT S.A. EO 20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2025Das Instrument 4OL FR0004034320 MR. BRICOLAGE INH. EO 3,4 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2025The instrument 4OL FR0004034320 MR. BRICOLAGE INH. EO 3,4 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument L3XB US15234Q2075 AXIA ENERGIA ADR 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2025The instrument L3XB US15234Q2075 AXIA ENERGIA ADR 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument 5UX SE0011281757 MIDSUMMER AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2025The instrument 5UX SE0011281757 MIDSUMMER AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2025Das Instrument HLL GRS191213008 ELLAKTOR S.A.NAM. EO 0,04 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2025The instrument HLL GRS191213008 ELLAKTOR S.A.NAM. EO 0,04 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument 9WY US88262P1021 TEXAS PAC.LD CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2025The instrument 9WY US88262P1021 TEXAS PAC.LD CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2025Das Instrument P75 SE0022726311 PERPETUA MEDICAL AB B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2025The instrument P75 SE0022726311 PERPETUA MEDICAL AB B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025