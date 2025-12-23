Midsummer AB: Report from the extraordinary general meeting in Midsummer

Midsummer AB ("Midsummer" or the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting on 23 December 2025, at which the following main resolutions were adopted. For complete information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the notice to the meeting and the complete proposals available on the Company's website.

Resolution on rights issue

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the Board's decision on a preferential rights issue of shares, mainly in accordance with the following.

The rights issue comprises a maximum of 126,509,435 shares, representing an increase in share capital of a maximum of SEK 5,060,377.40. Each existing share held in the Company on the record date of 29 December 2025 entitles the holder to three (3) subscription rights. Eight (8) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share. The subscription price per share is SEK 1.38. Subscription for shares shall take place from 5 January 2026 to 19 January 2026. Subscription for shares may also take place without preferential rights (i.e. without the support of subscription rights).

Resolution on directed issue of shares

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the Board's decision on a directed issue of shares, which is part of the settlement regarding the Company's bonds, mainly in accordance with the following.

The directed issue comprises a maximum of 57,365,400 shares, which will result in an increase in share capital of a maximum of SEK 2,294,616. Those entitled to subscribe in the directed issue are bondholders who are registered in Euroclear Sweden AB's debt register on 30 December 2025 (or such other date that may be determined to be the record date in accordance with the written procedure) in respect of the Company's bonds with ISIN SE0012455772. The subscription price per share in the directed issue is SEK 1.38.

Resolution on issue authorization

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on an issue authorization, mainly in accordance with the following.

The Board is authorized to, on one or several occasions, and for the period until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on issues of new shares. By resolutions pursuant to the authorization, the number of shares that may be added through the issue resolution may not exceed the number of shares corresponding to ten percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company at the time the Board of directors utilizes the authorization for the first time. A share issue resolved pursuant to the authorization may be made with or without a stipulation regarding cash or non-cash consideration or set-off.

Contact persons:

Eric Jaremalm

CEO, Midsummer

Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se

Tel: +46 8 525 09 610

Robert Sjöström

Chairman of the Board, Midsummer

Email: robert.sjostrom@midsummer.se

Tel: +46 708 705308

About Midsummer

Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The Company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the Company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se