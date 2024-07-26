

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jarratt, Virginia -based Boar's Head Provisions Co., Inc. is recalling all liverwurst product in market as well as additional deli meat products, citing potential adulteration with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS. The company is recalling around 207,528 pounds of products.



The recall was initiated after FSIS was notified that a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for L. monocytogenes. The testing was part of an outbreak investigation of L. monocytogenes infections linked to meats sliced at delis. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample is related to the outbreak.



Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.



As of July 25, 2024, 34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.



The recall involves all liverwurst products produced by the establishment, as well as deli meat products that were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst.



The ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life.



The liverwurst products, 'Boar's Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA, come as 3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis.



The products shipped to retailers bear sell by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024.



Further, the impacted ready-to-eat deli meat products were produced on June 27. The recall involves Boar's Head branded Virginia Ham Old Fashioned Ham, Italian Cappy Style Ham, Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham, Bologna, Beef Salami, Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat, Garlic Bologna, And Beef Bologna. The products come in various sizes and sell by dates.



The affected products with establishment number 'EST. 12612' inside the USDA mark of inspection were distributed to retail deli locations across the United States.



FSIS said it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners to investigate the multistate outbreak of L. monocytogenes infections linked to meats sliced at delis.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators and in retail deli cases. Consumers are urged to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.



