

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales decreased slightly in June after recovering in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Retail sales dropped 0.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in May, which was the first increase in three months.



Sales of clothing declined 4.9 percent monthly in June, while those of food and other groceries rose by 0.7 percent. Sales of other consumables were 0.1 percent higher.



On a yearly basis, retail sales increased at a slower rate of 0.8 percent in June after 2.6 percent growth in the previous month.



