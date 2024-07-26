

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (SUNPHARMA, 524715), Friday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Leqselvi 8 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata, a common autoimmune disease.



The approval is based on the data from Phase 3 clinical trials THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2, which enrolled alopecia areata patients with at least 50 percent scalp hair loss.



At the end of 24 weeks, more than 30 percent of the total trial participants experienced 80 percent or more scalp hair coverage. Also, up to 25 percent of patients had almost all of their scalp hair back.



