

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Union County Public Health is investigating a case involving a Union County student, who has tested positive for tuberculosis.



The officials said that the Porter Ridge High School student is 'following appropriate protocol for active pulmonary tuberculosis.'



Meanwhile, authorities believe that at least 270 people may have been in contact with the student.



'While the community should be aware of this investigation, there is no immediate risk of health problems related to this case, and there is no further risk of exposure at this time,' said Dennis Joyner, Public Health Director.



'We urge parents to have their children tested if they have been identified as close contacts.'



Tuberculosis, caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis, spreads through droplets of a patient's sneeze or cough, and spreads with prolonged exposure especially by living in a crowded or less ventilated room.



The disease develops slowly in two stages. In the initial stage, the patient suffers from low fever, cough, and fatigue.



Whereas, in the latent stage, the bacteria spread to lungs and other parts of the body, developing symptoms like fever, chills, cough, coughing up blood, night sweats, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, and chest pain.



Authorities have offered free testing at Union County Human Services. Infected people would be provided with free medication and support.



'Communicable disease investigation is a regular activity for Public Health and our team is well-prepared to respond to situations like this to prevent further spread', Joyner assured.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX