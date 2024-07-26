

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Minnesota Department of Health announced that it has confirmed three cases of measles in Anoka, Hennepin, and Ramsey counties.



The officials noted that the new cases are not linked, and involve unvaccinated children who have not traveled.



So far, Minnesota's measles cases have increased to 15 in 2024, all of which involve unvaccinated children.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is highly contagious. If one person has it, 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected.



The CDC describes measles as a 'viral illness' that 'can cause severe health complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis or inflammation of the brain, and death, especially in unvaccinated persons.'



The health regulator urged the healthcare providers and early childhood education providers to make sure that students receive measles, mumps and rubella or MMR vaccines.



Children are advised to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first administered between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second between 4 and 6 years old.



As per CDC, a full two-dose MMR vaccination proves to be 97 percent effective against measles.



