

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study published in Nature Medicine found that the latest shingles vaccine Shingrix, produced by GSK plc (GSK), could potentially lower the risk of developing dementia by 17%.



The research, led by Dr. Maxime Taquet, an academic clinical lecturer in the psychiatry department at Oxford, analyzed data from over 200,000 individuals. The results showed that those who received the Shingrix vaccine had a 17% lower risk of developing dementia over the following six years compared to those who received the Zostavax vaccine. This is a significant discovery that could have far-reaching implications for older adults, healthcare services, and public health.



Dr. Maxime Taquet highlighted the credibility of the study's findings, emphasizing the need for further investigation. These results could potentially impact the approach to dementia prevention and management. Although similar rates of dementia were observed by the end of the study, it was noted that individuals vaccinated with Shingrix experienced 17% more time without a dementia diagnosis compared to those who received the older Zostavax vaccine. The study also revealed that the advantages of the Shingrix vaccine were more pronounced for women.



Dr. Sheona Scales from Alzheimer's Research UK emphasized the significance of these findings and the need for continued research to understand how the shingles vaccine might lower the risk of dementia. The potential impact of the Shingrix vaccine on dementia risk has sparked interest and further questions about its mechanism of action and potential implications for public health.



It's important to note that shingles is a painful viral infection caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, particularly affecting older adults. The Shingrix vaccine is designed to enhance the immune system's ability to combat the varicella-zoster virus. Notably, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the Shingrix vaccine for all individuals starting at age 50, and it is available through the UK's NHS for specific groups. These findings open the door to further exploration of the potential relationship between the shingles vaccine and dementia risk.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX