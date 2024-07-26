

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a concerning rise in dengue fever cases in Georgia. As of the latest update, there have been 20 confirmed cases in the state, indicating a noticeable increase from the 16 cases reported earlier in July.



Within Georgia, the reported cases are heavily concentrated in the metro Atlanta region. Specifically, the affected counties include Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale, with each county reporting between one to four cases.



On a national scale, there has been a significant uptick in dengue fever cases. The United States has documented close to 2,900 cases of this viral infection in 2024, rapidly approaching the total number of cases recorded throughout the entirety of 2023. The CDC has also highlighted a record surge in global dengue fever cases.



While the current risk of local transmission in the contiguous United States is deemed to be low, health officials are expressing apprehension regarding the potential for dengue to establish a more significant presence in the future. Climate change, characterized by extreme droughts followed by heavy rainfall, is creating an environment conducive to the transmission of the disease. Notably, dengue viruses are transmitted through the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes.



According to the CDC, many individuals infected with dengue may not exhibit any symptoms. However, those who do develop symptoms commonly experience fever accompanied by rash, nausea, vomiting, and body aches. It's essential to be aware that about 5% of dengue fever infections can progress to severe cases, which may manifest within 24-48 hours and lead to shock, internal bleeding, or even death.



