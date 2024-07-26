

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YouTube is reportedly taking measures to combat ad blockers by introducing 'server-side ad injections' that make it more difficult to bypass advertisements. This presents a challenge for current ad blockers, as they struggle to handle this without also blocking the video content, resulting in a frustrating user experience, reports Android Police.



One Reddit user shared their experience with this new technique, 'Just opened a YouTube video and was met with 6 seconds of unskippable nothingness (most likely an ad that was blocked by ublock origin), this seems to suggest that they'll now inject the ads directly into the video stream.' This indicates that YouTube could be inserting ads directly into the video stream. The user even included a screenshot showing the unskippable segment, which prevented them from accessing the desired content. Similar experiences were confirmed by other Reddit users, with some finding that refreshing the page resolved the issue, while others suggested signing out of their Google accounts as a potential workaround, although it's uncertain if these solutions are only temporary.



Despite these observations, YouTube has not officially commented on this ad injection technology. The company did mention in a recent blog post that it's enhancing its 'safety standards for browser extensions on YouTube' as part of efforts to 'help safeguard viewers and creators from cyber attacks such as hijacking or data theft.' This aligns with reports indicating that YouTube is developing server-side ad injection technology, which embeds ads within the video stream, making it more challenging for ad blockers to skip them, according to Android Police.



