

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced that it has further raised its forecast for the year mainly due to strong operating performance of Healthcare and Electronics.



The company reported second quarter net sales of 5.352 billion euros resulting in an EBITDA pre of 1.509 billion euros and an EPS pre of 2.20 euros.



Looking ahead to fully year, the company now slightly lifts low end of net sales view to around 20.7 billion euros to 22.1 billion euros from the prior view of 20.6 billion euros to 22.1 billion euros.



The company also raised its EBITDA pre view to about 5.8 billion euros to 6.4 billion euros. Previously, the company expected EBITDA pre of between 5.7 billion euros and 6.3 billion euros for the year.



The company now expects fiscal 2024 EPS pre to be about 8.20 euros to 9.30 euros, higher than the prior view of 8.05 euros to 9.10 euros.



'The strong operating performance of Healthcare more than offset the provision equal to a mid-double-digit million euro amount associated with xevinapantm,' the company said.



