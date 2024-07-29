

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick (CWK.L) said trading in the first quarter of the new financial year has been strong with robust demand continuing in core UK food categories. Group reported revenue in the quarter was 6.7 percent ahead of the same period last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenue growth was 6.4 percent.



The Board's expectations for the current fiscal year ending 29 March 2025 are unchanged. The company said its next scheduled comment on trading will be the interim results announcement for the 26 weeks ending 28 September 2024, on 26 November 2024.



