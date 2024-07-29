

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), a provider of LED lighting technology and solutions, Monday said it has agreed to sell its non-core, traffic business that manufactures signal lights used in traffic, pedestrian and railroad management in North America to Leotek Electronics USA LLC for $5.8 million.



Dialight said the deal will help it focus management and production capacity on its core activities. However, Dialight will continue to manufacture products for a period of up to 15 months from the conclusion of the transaction.



