

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced positive high-level results from an interim analysis of the AMPLIFY Phase III trial, showing that a fixed duration of the company's Calquence (acalabrutinib) in combination with venetoclax, with or without obinutuzumab, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival or PFS compared to standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy in previously untreated adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia or CLL.



For the secondary endpoint of overall survival, a trend was observed in favour of Calquence in combination with venetoclax, with or without obinutuzumab, versus standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy. The OS data were not mature at the time of this analysis and the trial will continue to assess overall survival as a key secondary endpoint.



Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia is caused by the abnormal production of white blood cells and is the most prevalent type of leukaemia in adults worldwide, with numbers anticipated to grow.



