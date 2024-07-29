

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a Japanese maker of construction, mining, forestry, industrial and military equipment, on Monday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the first quarter, helped mainly by improved selling prices in most regions of the world, which more than offset the adverse impact of reduced sales volume.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted a net profit of 109.737 billion yen or 116.47 yen per share, higher than 105.427 billion yen or 111.48 yen per share, registered for the same period last year.



Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was at 150.544 billion yen as against previous year's 148.168 billion yen.



Operating income rose to 156.993 billion yen from 147.021 billion yen a year ago.



Sales improved to 959.837 billion yen from previous year's 899.551 billion yen.



Sales of retail finance moved up to 30.486 billion yen from 22.893 million a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year 2024, Komatsu continues to expect a net profit of 347 billion yen, down 11.8 percent from last year, while basic earnings per share are projected to be at 366.81 yen.



The company still expects to post annual sales of 3.861 trillion yen, a fall of 0.1 percent from the prior year.



For full year, Komatsu aims to pay a total dividend of 167 yen per share, unchanged from the previous year.



