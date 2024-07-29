Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties Releases Q2 2024 Interim Report

Prisma Properties AB (publ) today announces its interim report for January-June 2024. The report highlights an 18 % increase in rental income for the second quarter compared to the same quarter in 2023, with an adjusted profit from property management reaching SEK 37 million.

- In the second quarter, we continued to expand with several new projects and acquisitions. We have secured a number of long-term leases with leading discount retailers in Sweden and Denmark. Adjusted for IPO-related costs and currency effects, our operating profit aligns with our projections, comments Fredrik Mässing, CEO.

The report is available as an attached document and on the company's website at www.prismaproperties.se.

Report summary

April-June 2024

Rental income totalled SEK 99 (84) million

Net operating income amounted to SEK 86 (75) million

Net financial items totalled SEK -47 (-14) million

Adjusted profit from property management excluding items affecting comparability and exchange rate effects amounted to SEK 37 (32) million

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 11 (46) million

Unrealised changes in value of properties totalled SEK -23 (-68) million

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -39 (-1) million, equating to SEK -0.30 (0.00) per share

January-June 2024

Rental income totalled SEK 192 (161) million

Net operating income amounted to SEK 167 (146) million

Net financial items totalled SEK -74 (-47) million

Adjusted profit from property management excluding items affecting comparability and exchange rate effects amounted to SEK 62 (64) million

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 36 (71) million

Unrealised changes in value of properties totalled SEK -63 (-116) million

Net profit/loss for the period after deductions for non-controlling interests amounted to SEK -69 (-33) million, equating to SEK -0.58 (-0.33) per share

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Mässing, CEO

fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se

+46 70-277 01 48

Martin Lindqvist, CFO

martin.lindqvist@prismaproperties.se

+46 70-785 97 02

This is information that Prisma Properties AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on July 29, 2024.

Prisma Properties is a leading developer of properties with a portfolio of more than 100 properties. Prisma Properties operates in the Nordic region with an emphasis on Sweden and Denmark and ambitions to grow in the other Nordic countries. Prisma Properties is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the real estate investment company Alma Property Partners as principal owner.