Prisma Properties AB: Prisma strengthens its presence along Sweden's highways - acquires five properties for SEK 88 million

Prisma Properties (publ) has entered into an agreement to acquire five strategically located properties along highways E4, E18, and E20 in Sweden. The underlying property value amounts to SEK 88 million, before deductions for deferred tax. The properties are leased to the Swedish restaurant chain Dinners, with an annual rental value of SEK 7.2 million and a WAULT of 8.4 years.

The properties are located along some of Sweden's busiest highways, in Gävle, Enköping, Arboga, Mariestad, and Ödeshög. The acquisition includes the highly frequented highway stop Gävle Bro, passed by millions of vehicles each year. All properties feature well-developed infrastructure for EV charging, aligning with Prisma's focus on sustainable properties offering high levels of service.

With this acquisition, Prisma Properties strengthens its portfolio of quick-service restaurants (QSR) and EV charging stations in prime traffic locations. The company plans to continue its growth journey by acquiring and developing properties along the European highway network, with a particular focus on quick-service restaurants and fast EV charging stations. The preliminary closing date for the properties is set for March 3.

Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties, comments:



"This is a small but highly strategic acquisition within our focus area of quick-service restaurants and EV charging. We are not only strengthening our position, but also expanding our presence along some of Sweden's busiest highways. Both the properties and the tenant are excellent additions to our existing portfolio and align well with our ambition to grow in traffic-dense locations, and create attractive roadside meeting points that combine service with fast EV charging."

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Mässing, CEO

fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se

+46 (0) 70-277 01 48

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties (publ) is a leading developer of properties with a portfolio of more than 100 properties. Prisma Properties operates in the Nordic region with an emphasis on Sweden and Denmark, and has ambitions to grow in the other Nordic countries. Prisma Properties is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the real estate investment company Alma Property Partners as principal owner.